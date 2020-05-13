The skeletal human remains recovered in Crystal River on April 26, 2020, by the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office, have been identified as 42-year-old, Kevin Buonocore, of Marion County.
According to a press release, an autopsy showed no signs of trauma, and the cause of death is undetermined.
Buonocore’s last known contact was in 2017, and he was not reported as missing to law enforcement.
On Sunday, April 26, 2020, the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office was notified by a landowner, who was surveying his property, that he had discovered skeletal human remains located in a wooded area near West Riverbend Road.
If you have information pertaining to acquaintances of Buonocore or reasoning Buonocore may have been in Citrus County, contact the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 352-726-1121, or contact the Citrus County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-ANY-TIPS to remain anonymous.