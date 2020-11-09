In a sworn affidavit, Richard Hopkins, an Erie, Pennsylvania, mail carrier stated he was instructed to collect late ballots, with the intent of Postmaster Rob Weisenbach to backdate the votes.

Hopkins made the claims in a signed affidavit under the penalty of perjury.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) is now calling on the Department of Justice to investigate the allegations.

The affidavit reads in part, “Although, as I understand Pennsylvania law, ballots must be postmarked by 8:00 p.m. on Election Day, November 3, 2020, in Pennsylvania, Postmaster Rob Weisenbach directed my co-workers and me to pick up ballots after Election Day and provide them to him. I heard Weisenbach tell a supervisor at my office that Weisenbach was back-dating the postmarks on the ballots to make it appear as though the ballots had been collected on November 3, 2020, despite them, in fact, being collected on November 4 and possibly later.”

Ocala Post reached out to Weisenbach, however, he refused to comment.

In a press conference, Graham, said, “It is imperative that all credible allegations of voting irregularities and misconduct be investigated to ensure the integrity of the 2020 elections. The presidential election remains close in multiple states, and as Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, all credible allegations of voting irregularities and misconduct will be taken seriously. I will not allow credible allegations of voting irregularities or misconduct to be swept under the rug.”

A USPS spokesperson told Ocala Post that the matter has been referred to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the Office of Inspector General for investigation.

Graham said that Hopkins is entitled to all whistleblower protections.

Hopkins told investigators that Weisenbach made the statements on November 5.

While many left-leaning media outlets have deemed the story as untrue, on Monday, November 9, Graham’s office says that the investigation is “very much ongoing.”

The postal worker has already received death threats from those on the left.