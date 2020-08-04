The 2020 Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday was passed by the Florida Legislature and signed into law by Governor Ron DeSantis. This sales tax holiday begins Friday, August 7, 2020, and ends Sunday, August 9, 2020.

During this sales tax holiday period, qualifying items will be exempt from tax, including certain school supplies selling for $15 or less per item; clothing, footwear, and certain accessories selling for $60 or less per item; and the first $1,000 of the sales price of personal computers and certain computer-related accessories purchased for noncommercial home or personal use.

During this sales tax holiday period, Florida law directs that no sales tax or local option tax (also known as

discretionary sales surtax) will be collected on:

• purchases of clothing, footwear, and certain accessories selling for $60 or less per item,

• purchases of certain school supplies selling for $15 or less per item, and

• the first $1,000 of the sales price of personal computers and certain computer-related accessories, when purchased for noncommercial home or personal use.

This sales tax holiday does not apply to:

• Any item of clothing selling for more than $60;

• Any school supply item selling for more than $15;

• Books that are not otherwise exempt;

• Computers and computer-related accessories purchased for commercial purposes;

• Rentals or leases of any eligible items;

• Repairs or alterations of any eligible items; or

• Sales of any eligible items in a theme park, entertainment complex, public lodging establishment, or airport.