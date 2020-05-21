A driver was injured in a rollover crash Wednesday near the intersection of SE 30th Avenue and Maricamp Road.
According to reports, Ocala Fire Rescue (OFR) responded to the crash near the intersection at approximately 3:34 p.m. OFR Engine 2, Rescue 2, Tower 1, Battalion Chief 11, and a Safety Officer was dispatched to the call.
Crews arrived at the scene to find a motor vehicle accident involving two vehicles – a silver convertible and a blue compact SUV. Each vehicle had one occupant inside. The silver vehicle was upright, with noticeable rear damage. The blue SUV had flipped onto the passenger side.
The driver of the SUV was trapped inside the vehicle. Crews proceeded to stabilize the SUV to remove the front windshield and gain access to the patient. The driver was extricated and transported to Ocala Regional Medical Center.
The driver of the silver convertible had no injuries to report.