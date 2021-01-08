Ocala, Florida — Multiple criminals kicked in the front door to a home in West Ocala and ransacked it.
According to Ocala Police Department Public Information Officer Corie Byrd, it was a targeted attack. The attack was not aimed at the homeowner, but rather the homeowner’s daughter.
The burglary occurred in West Ocala behind Sam’s Big Apple.
The suspects are now facing felony charges.
If you know these criminals, contact Detective Ridge or Sergeant Uptagraft at 352-369-7000. You can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-STOP (7867). Tips can also be submitted at www.ocalacrimestoppers.com. You might be eligible for a cash reward.