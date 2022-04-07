A Marion Correctional Institution officer, identified as Victor Cruz Jr., 23, was arrested and charged with Traveling to Meet a Minor, Soliciting a Child for Sex, and Unlawful Use of a Two-way Communications Device While Committing a Crime.

Veteran Marion County sheriff’s deputy was in possession of pre-teen child erotica photos, will not face charges

Also arrested, was Ire Bethea Jr., 38, son of Ocala City Council President, Ire Bethea. Bethea Jr. was charged with Soliciting a Child for Sex, Traveling to Meet a Minor, Unlawful Use of a Two-way Communications Device While Committing a Crime, and Kidnap-Engage in Human Trafficking CHild under 18.

Bethea believed he was talking to a 14-year-old girl and solicited her for oral sex. He was actually speaking to an FDLE agent.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW

The conversation went as follows:

Bethea, Jr.: You available.

FDLE agent: You see me on.

Bethea, Jr.: Yeah.

FDLE agent: ok.

Bethea, Jr.: Qv (for quick visit).

FDLE agent: so u know I am really 14 that ok or no.

Bethea, Jr.: Ummm u take cashapp.

FDLE agent: sry cash only.

Bethea, Jr.: That’s OK wya (where you at).

FDLE agent: ocala u.

Bethea, Jr.: ocala ok that’s fine where I meet u at.

FDLE agent: what u want.

Bethea, Jr.: QV head (slang for oral sex).

FDLE agent: what all u wanna do in the qv.

Bethea, Jr.: Head.

FDLE agent: ok.

Bethea, Jr.: Wya (where you at).

FDLE agent: u know where the mall is.

Bethea, Jr.: Yeah.

FDLE agent: when.

Bethea, Jr.: 10-15 mins gotta take out some cash your at the mall.

FDLE agent: live near the mall.

Bethea, Jr.: yeah.

FDLE agent: ok how much cash u bring.

Bethea, Jr.: 60.

FDLE agent: k. what u drivin. u close before I walk up there.

Bethea, Jr.: Yeah bout to leave the store it’s a white car.

The two agreed to meet at the Paddock Mall where Bethea Jr. was taken into custody.

Article continued below

Additionally, Wesley Hicks, 44, a Marion County school district contractor was arrested on the same aftermentioned charges. Hicks will no longer be allowed to enter school grounds.

Article continued below

So far, 23 men have been arrested and four have outstanding warrants. 22 of the 27 men are locals. Five are from Georgia and New York.

Article continued below

Robert Coppola was arrested on a warrant in Volusia County.

As for the corrections officer at MCI, an all-male prison, located at 3269 NW 105th St. it is unclear if he has been terminated. Ocala Post reached out to the public affairs department for DOC, but a response was not received at the time this article was published.