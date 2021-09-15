1 of 4

Clay Electric employees reported suspicious activity to law enforcement officials after they noticed irregularities in the electricity being used at a home located at 6659 NE 90th Street Road, Ocala.

On September 14, Clay Electric employees met with the Unified Drug Enforcement Strike Team (UDEST) at the location to conduct their investigation.

Investigators attempted to make contact at the residence but no one answered. They then made their way to a metal building that was also on the property.

According to reports, as they approached the building, they could hear voices and doors slamming.

“Agents knocked on the door and a long while later Diaz and Rodriguez came outside,” said OPD.

Alexis Diaz was charged Marijuana Cultivation, Trafficking in Cannabis, Owning a Structure to Manufacture or Traffic Drugs, and Grand Theft of Power. He is being held on a $45,000 bond.

Rigoberto Rodriguez was charged with Marijuana Cultivation. He is being held on a $10,000 bond.

Diaz accepted responsibility and told authorities that everything belonged to him.

Agents described the scene as “a sophisticated, marijuana-growing operation with two rooms filled with marijuana plants.”

Many are calling the bust a waste of taxpayer dollars.