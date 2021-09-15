An Illinois family used the obituary of their loved one who allegedly had passed away from COVID-19 to blame anti-vaxxers for her death.

The obituary of the 66-year-old reads in part, “She was vaccinated but was infected by others who chose not to be. The cost was her life.”

According to reports, Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital on September 3. The family said she had already been fully vaccinated but got COVID in July and died more than a month later.

The family said they are heartbroken and angry at anti-vaxxers. Although, the family does not have any proof of who Ayers contracted COVID from since the vaccine does not prevent a person from contracting or spreading it.

Candace Ayers’ 36-year-old son, Marc Ayers, said, “I want those who are unvaccinated to realize that their decision is taking a toll on others.”

Despite the fact that Marc’s mother was fully vaccinated, like his father, Terry Ayers, he too feels her death was caused by an anti-vaxxer.

Marc, said, “This whole thing is so preventable. These are the people who have perpetuated the cycle of pain for our family and so many others.”

The family said Candace was told by her doctor that she was safe. They believe she got COVID during a trip to Missippii when she visited a friend whose husband had just died from COVID.

The family defends the obituary and said their vaccinated friends approve of the message.

Comments left by many others, dozens which have since been deleted, do not share the same sentiment as Marc.