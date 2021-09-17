Today, Publix Super Markets opened a new store at the Belleview Regional Shopping Center in Belleview, Florida. The 48,387 square-foot store will offer departments for grocery, dairy, frozen food, seafood, meat and fresh produce as well as a full-service bakery, deli, and pharmacy.

“We are very excited for the opening of our newest location in the Belleview Regional Shopping Center. Publix looks forward to continuing our long relationship with the community of Belleview and providing its residents with premier service and quality products they have grown accustomed to,” said Chris Norberg, Publix Jacksonville Division community relations manager.

Publix says they continue to provide contactless pay options and convenient services like grocery delivery, Powered by Instacart, and pharmacy delivery.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW

Publix, the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. with more than 225,000 associates, currently operates 1,283 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Virginia. For 24 consecutive years, the company has been recognized by Fortune as a great place to work. In addition, Publix says their dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among the top in the grocery business.