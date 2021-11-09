Ocala, Florida — The City of Ocala Human Resources and Risk Management Director, Jared Scott Sorensen, was arrested Friday and charged with domestic battery.

According to the arrest affidavit, Sorensen’s wife told police that the two of them had been having marital problems for some time.

On November 5, the two became involved in an argument when she was unable to gain access to messages on Sorensen’s work phone.

The victim stated that as the argument got heated Sorensen shoved her. She stated that he then grabbed a hairdryer and slammed her in the back of the head hard enough to leave a knot.

According to reports, after Sorensen hit the victim she screamed for their adult son who came downstairs, forced his way into the bedroom, and subdued Sorensen on the ground until police arrived.

During questioning, Sorensen told police that he had gone to sleep after having a few drinks in an attempt to avoid his wife. He stated that his wife would not leave him alone and woke him up.

Sorensen confirmed that he had been having marital problems and wanted a divorce from his wife.

Sorensen was released on his own recognizance. His next hearing is set for November 15.

Ocala Post reached out to the City of Ocala. They released the following statement:

“The City has received Mr. Sorensen’s notice of resignation and we wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors.”