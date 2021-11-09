Marion County — A Circle K employee was arrested after the store manager discovered that the employee had stolen money from the store by initiating fake refunds.

According to reports, Jamie Lynne Stromwall, 42, who worked at the store located at 4605 SE Maricamp Road, made more than 40 fraudulent refund transactions.

Surveillance videos showed that Stromwall would steal items from the store and then initiate a fake refund in order to cover the cost of each item she had stolen.

It was also discovered that Stomwell stole money from cash drops before placing the money in the safe. Additionally, she stole cartons of cigarettes, e-cigarettes, and food. Stromwell said the food was for her son.

Stromwell initially lied about the thefts, but later stated that she did it because she was homeless and living in her car.

The thefts totaled over $1,000.

Stromwell was charged with Felony Fraud and Possession of Marijuana.

She was released on a $3,000 bond.