Dunnellon, Florida — Two Dunnellon residents were arrested after Citrus County animal control officers were notified that a dog had been chained to a trailer for months with no food, water, or shelter.

The suspects were identified as Roberto Sanchez, 21, and Danni Lee Kesler, 29.

Animal control said that the black and white pit bull named Charles was near death when they discovered it.

Citrus County deputies were then notified.

According to the arrest affidavit, the dog’s hip, backbone, and ribs were clearly visible through the skin. Officers said that the dog’s face was so “sunken in that you could see its skull.”

Sanchez and Kesler refused to cooperate but did say that the dog had not been properly attended to for nearly 2 years.

They were arrested and charged with Animal Cruelty Cause Cruel Death or Pain and Suffering. They are being held on a $2,000 bond each.

Charles is being treated by a vet at the Citrus County Animal Shelter.