Faculty from the College of Central Florida Humanities and Social Sciences Department recently paid forward an award they received to advance mental health awareness on an even larger scale.

In spring 2020, the CF team hosted a mental health awareness day inspired by the mission of the “Hi, How Are You Project,” a nonprofit that provides a platform for the exchange of ideas and education on mental well-being.

The CF event featured free mental health counseling, screenings, and information tables, as well as videos and meaningful conversations. The event was made possible through a CF Humanities and Social Sciences Bank of America Grant and the CF Student Activities Board. As a result of the successful event, the CF faculty were awarded a $500 Constellation Award, which is presented to a group of faculty who design and implement an innovative program, project, or course that has had a positive impact on student learning at CF.

On Aug. 13, the CF faculty paid the Constellation Award forward with a virtual presentation of $500 to the “Hi, How Are You Project,” which is based in Austin, Texas. The foundation was created with the support of Daniel Johnston and his Family. Johnston, who passed away in 2019, was a gifted singer-songwriter and visual artist who struggled with mental health issues. The organization inspires new conversations around mental health by funding and creating thoughtful media content, projects, and events.