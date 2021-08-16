[Last updated on Monday, August 16, 2021, at 4:25 p.m.]

NOTE: The FHP stated that their initial report indicated that a semi had hit the pickup truck when it was actually a straight truck.

Marion County — The Florida Highway Patrol said that an unidentified man was killed Monday when the pickup truck he was driving was hit by a straight truck.

The victim was a 58-year-old Williston man.

According to FHP, a straight truck, driven by a 43-year-old male, was traveling northbound on NW Highway 225 approaching the intersection of County Road 326 when the pickup and the straight truck entered the intersection at the same time.

As both vehicles entered the intersection, the straight truck slammed into the left side of the pickup truck.

The pickup truck then veered off the highway, struck a power pole, and burst into flames.

The driver of the pickup was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the straight truck was not injured.

Troopers said there is a stop sign at that intersection, but the driver of the straight truck did not run the stop sign.

Lieutenant P.V. Riordan, said, “[The driver of the straight truck] did not run the stop sign but did enter the intersection in the oncoming path of the pickup truck.”

Riordan said the investigation is ongoing.