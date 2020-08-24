Two Ocala men were arrested on drug charges after they were pulled over for running a stop sign while exiting the parking lot of Sun Days Motel, located at 3351 South Pine Avenue.
When deputies stopped the vehicle, they utilized a K-9 to perform an open-air drug sniff to which deputies say the dog alerted to the smell of narcotics.
According to the arrest affidavit, deputies located “several shards” of crystal meth, a baggie containing crystal meth, a scale, and three glass pipes.
Michael Pent was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine. Christopher Graves was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Equipment.
Both men have an extensive criminal history.