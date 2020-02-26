The Florida Highway Patrol said a tractor-trailer traveling south on I-75 crossed the median guard rail at the State Road 40 overpass and struck a northbound passenger car head-on.
Two other vehicles were also involved in the collision.
The driver of the northbound vehicle is still entrapped and is in serious condition.
FHP said as of 2:25 p.m., all southbound lanes are blocked with traffic being diverted at SR 40.
One northbound lane is also blocked.
FHP asks that drivers avoid the area if possible.
This is a developing story.