Homosassa – After 10 years of serving up tasty ribs, Fat Daddy’s Roadhouse, located at 1470 S Suncoast Blvd, Homosassa, will be closing its doors.

The restaurant made the announcement on August 20.

“After 10 years of serving this great county Fat Daddy’s last day will be August 28th. We would like to thank all our amazing customers for your constant support, and our fantastic and dedicated employees for their hard work. Even with the challenging last 2 years, Fat Daddy’s has strived beyond our expectations, but opportunities arise and we are on to our next journey. Thank you all again, you all have made it a great experience,” the company wrote on Facebook.

Judging from the comments, the restaurant will be missed.

Jeanne Buckau, wrote, “I am truly saddened to hear this 😭 Fat Daddy’s is our favorite place to go for great food and service. We’ve brought our family and friends there numerous times. I am heartbroken 💔.”

Patrick A. Crippen, wrote, “So sorry to hear this! Great food and great people!”

It was not immediately known if the restaurant will reopen under new ownership.