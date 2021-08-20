Dunnellon — Citrus Springs Middle School teacher, Jeffrey Brake, was still behind bars on August 20, following his arrest.

Brake’s class has since been assigned to a permanent substitute teacher.

On August 9, members of the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Impact Unit (TIU), along with detectives from the Special Victims Unit (SVU) served two search warrants that resulted in the arrest of the 52-year-old teacher.

Brake, who is from Dunnellon, was served a search warrant at his residence off West Edison Place as well as an adjoined recreational vehicle (RV) on the property.

Upon arrival, detectives located Brake at the residence.

After securing the area and individuals on scene, detectives located a glass pipe that later tested positive for methamphetamine in Brake’s pocket.

Additionally, detectives searched the RV and found two eyeglass cases that contained hypodermic needles and three clear, plastic baggies. Inside one of the baggies was a crystal-like substance that tested positive for methamphetamine and weighed 1.8 grams.

A second baggie, weighing 2.3 grams, contained a brown substance that tested positive for heroin.

The third baggie field-tested positive for fentanyl, with a total weight of 4.1 grams.

Detectives also found a digital scale inside the RV with an assortment of firearms, prescription pill bottles prescribed to Brake, and a variety of drug paraphernalia.

According to arrest records, Brake was charged with Trafficking in Fentanyl, Possession of Heroin, and Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute, Own/Rent/Lease a Residence for the Purpose of Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

The Citrus County School District said they are investigating the allegations but have yet to speak with Brake because he is still in jail on a $41,000 bond. They have sent a letter to his residence and plan to send one to jail.

If Brake does not respond within 30 days he waives his right to a hearing with the school board.

Brake has been a teacher with the county since 2001.