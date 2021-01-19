Ocala, Florida — A 4-year-old girl remains in serious condition after she was struck by a vehicle Monday.
The girl suffered multiple broken bones and had to be transported to UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville.
According to Ocala Police, the accident happened when the girl, and four adults, including her mother, attempted to cross West Silver Springs Boulevard near Southwest 20th Avenue.
Officials said Tuesday that the child will be required to stay in the hospital for some time, but should make a full recovery.
Police that the driver of the pickup truck was not speeding.