Ocala, Florida — The College of Central Florida and Appleton Museum of Art has launched new websites with a fresh design and improved functionality that focuses on the user experience.
“Now more than ever, it’s vital that information about college and museum programs and services be easily accessible and inviting,” said Dr. Jim Henningsen, CF president. “We have reimagined the college site to better showcase the experience of being a CF student and the museum site to highlight artwork and programming. Both sites reflect the quality of what we offer at the College of Central Florida.”
A complete redesign, CF.edu features drop-down menus to assist with finding information on admissions, academic programs, student life, and more. The site also offers a new search tool that makes it easy to explore programs, degrees, and certificates available at CF. Website visitors can filter results by area of study, degree type, and online vs. on-campus availability. The website was a collaborative effort based on input from students, staff, faculty, and community members and is fully mobile-responsive.
The Appleton Museum’s site, AppletonMuseum.org, features more imagery to better highlight the special exhibitions and permanent collection. With the new events and education calendars, website visitors can see what’s happening at the Appleton in an easily digestible format, filterable by event types such as films, themed tours, and more. “The new Appleton website reinforces the museum’s mission to activate the collections and to enhance our ability to serve our community,” said Museum Director Jason Steuber.