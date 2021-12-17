FREE adoptions for Christmas — read more

Marion County — Animal Control responded to a home Thursday, after receiving a complaint of a foul odor coming from a local residence.

Once inside the home, officers found 37 dogs living in poor and unsanitary conditions.

Most of the dogs had their own waste caked to their fur and were confined to crates. Some dogs had very long nails, making it difficult for them to walk. Considerable hair loss and dental issues were also noted.

The dogs were taken to the Marion County Animal Services to receive medical exams and rehabilitative care and will remain at the Animal Center while the case is pursued through the proper legal channels.

The owner of the dogs is a local repeat offender and was already enjoined in 2015 and is not permitted to own any new animals. After violating the enjoinment order in 2018, the owner was found in contempt of court.

Animal Services is attempting to gain legal custody of the impounded animals, improve their health and spirits, and find the animals loving families.

Ocala Post is working on obtaining the identity of the offender.

