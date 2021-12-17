Marion County Animal Services is now offering free adoptions from now until 2022.

Officials said the facility, located at 5701 SE 66th Street, is bursting at the seams with homeless pets due to a recent animal control-related intake.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW

Adoption Guidelines

You must be 18 years of age or older.

You must live in a residence that allows pets.

The pet you have chosen must fit within any weight requirements your landlord or community may have. (Remember, puppies get bigger!)

If you already own animals, they must be up-to-date on their rabies vaccines and county licenses.

Although Marion County doesn’t have a law limiting the number of pets allowed in a home, Animal Services will not adopt out more than two domestic animals at one time and will not adapt to a household that already owns six or more domestic pets.

You must provide a current driver’s license or state-issued identification.

You can not currently be in violation of the animal control ordinance and you can not have had any serious animal control ordinance violations in the past.

You can view a list of pets here.