The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is excited to announce the 6th annual Lionfish Removal and Awareness Festival May 16 and 17 at AJ’s Seafood and Oyster Bar and HarborWalk Village in Destin. Come out and celebrate the fight against invasive lionfish with the FWC and Destin – Fort Walton Beach.
Activities will include fillet demonstrations; family-friendly games and activities; art, diving, and conservation booths; and the world’s largest lionfish spearfishing tournament, the Emerald Coast Open. Satisfy your taste buds by visiting any of the participating locations of Lionfish Restaurant Week (May 11-14) for your chance to try this delicious invasive. Learn more by visiting FWCReefRangers.com.
Interested in having a booth at the event? Apply today.
Do you harvest lionfish? Register for the Emerald Coast Open lionfish tournament.
Interested in being a volunteer or sponsor? Learn more at EmeraldCoastOpen.com. Thanks to our Gold sponsor, Reef Safe Suncare.
The 2020 Lionfish Challenge removal incentive program will begin May 22 and continue through the Pensacola Lionfish Classic ending on Oct 11. More details on how to get rewarded for your harvest coming soon to FWCReefRangers.com.
What is Lionfish Removal and Awareness Day?
Lionfish Removal and Awareness Day (the first Saturday after Mother’s Day each year) raises awareness about lionfish; a nonnative, invasive species that has the potential to negatively impact native species and habitat.
Questions?
Contact the FWC Division of Marine Fisheries Management at 850-487-0554.
Related Article: