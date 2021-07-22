It is important to note that none of the COVID-19 vaccines are FDA-approved. They were approved for emergency use, which is not the same as FDA-approved. According to the government, the vaccine was not even tested on animals before it was directly used as an experimental drug on humans.

According to the FDA, “The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to permit the emergency use of the unapproved product, Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine, for active immunization to prevent COVID-19 in individuals 18 years of age and older.”

It should also be noted that the CDC is reporting that 4,115 reported cases of fully vaccinated people being hospitalized or dying with Covid-19 coronavirus breakthrough infections. The CDC announced that are no longer keeping track of those numbers.

“We are choosing instead to focus going forward just on those in which hospitalizations or deaths were involved,” said the CDC.

In reality, those reinfected with “symptoms of COVID-19” after being vaccinated are statistically much higher than being reported.

The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine (Janssen) label now includes a warning about a possible increased risk of a disorder known as Guillain-Barre syndrome. This comes after the J&J vaccine was also linked to severe blood clots early in the year.

Guillain-Barré syndrome damages nerve cells and can cause muscle weakness. In rare cases, it can cause paralysis.

The FDA, going off of CDC reports, said Monday that they have tracked 100 cases of Guillain-Barre syndrome directly related to the vaccine. The report states that of those 100 cases being tracked, 95 of those people were hospitalized and 1 of them died.

What could be described as an attempt to play down the incidents, in a statement, J&J said, “The number of reports are only slightly higher than the number that would normally be expected.”

Guillain-Barré syndrome has also been linked to other vaccines, including certain seasonal flu vaccines and a vaccine to prevent shingles.

Side effects can take nearly two months to surface after getting a vaccine.

Treatment

There’s no cure for Guillain-Barre syndrome. But two types of treatments can speed recovery and reduce the severity of the illness:

Plasma exchange (plasmapheresis). The liquid portion of part of your blood (plasma) is removed and separated from your blood cells. The blood cells are then put back into your body, which manufactures more plasma to make up for what was removed. Plasmapheresis may work by ridding plasma of certain antibodies that contribute to the immune system’s attack on the peripheral nerves.

Immunoglobulin therapy. Immunoglobulin containing healthy antibodies from blood donors is given through a vein (intravenously). High doses of immunoglobulin can block the damaging antibodies that may contribute to Guillain-Barre syndrome.

The FDA, said, “Those who have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine should contact a doctor if they develop weakness or tingling sensations, especially in the arms or legs, as well as a sudden problem, walking, speaking, chewing or swallowing.”

Overall, in the United States alone, from December 14, 2020, through July 13, 2021, the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) received 6,079 reports of death among people who received a COVID-19 vaccine.

Many doctors who are against the vaccines say while the death toll numbers may seem small in comparison, they are not if you are the one who died from a vaccine. Particularly since thousands who have been vaccinated are still being hospitalized. Many healthcare professionals say it’s more like a FLU shot rather than a vaccine.

In March, it was announced that the governments in Tanzania, Madagascar, Burundi, and Eritrea have refused to participate in receiving vaccines.

Tanzanian Health Minister Dorothy Gwajima said that the amount of pressure that she is receiving from the U.S government in regards to the vaccine concerns her.

Dr. Shadrack Mwaibambe, president of the Medical Association of Tanzania, said that while inoculation is unavoidable in his view, Tanzania should be cautious when selecting a vaccine.

“At this juncture of the outbreak, vaccination is inevitable, but … I think there is a need for due diligence to go through all these vaccines and to choose which one is suitable for Tanzania. The process has been rushed,” said Mwaibambe during a press conference.

He went on to say, “There is no deadline to say…after certain months, the U.S says the whole world must be vaccinated. First of all, we must ask ourselves why emergency approval of vaccines was given and not full approval? Emergency approval means there are some things they are not sure about. They are not sure about the safety and efficacy of vaccination in two years to come or in one year to come. It is common sense.”

Mwaibambe also expressed that he believes the U.S government is withholding information from its citizens. He said the vaccines are a false sense of security.

Some health organizations in other countries have stopped vaccines after reports of doctors, staff, and elderly patients dying after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.

Initially, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) reported that they didn’t have any statistics on vaccines that had been administered. However, on July 14, 2021, the EMA finally released data on COVID-19 vaccinations.

The EMA is responsible for authorizing vaccines in the European Union (EU).

EMA issued safety updates and related deaths for the four authorized COVID-19 vaccines; Comirnaty, Spikevax; Vaxzevria, and COVID-19 Vaccine Janssen.

Comirnaty (Pfizer-BioNTech) – A total of 206,668 cases of suspected side effects with Comirnaty were spontaneously reported to EudraVigilance from EU/EEA countries. And 3,848 of these reported a fatal outcome. As a result, about 276 million doses of Comirnaty were given to people in the EU/EEA.

Vaxzevria – (AstraZeneca) – A total of 152,250 cases of suspected side effects with Vaxzevria were spontaneously reported to EudraVigilance from EU/EEA countries. And 938 of these reported a fatal outcome. Around that time, about 58.4 million doses of Vaxzevria had been given to people in the EU/EEA.

SpikeVax (COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna) – A total of 36,294 cases of suspected side effects with Spikevax were spontaneously reported to EudraVigilance from EU/EEA countries. And 347 of these reported a fatal outcome. Around that time, about 35 million doses of Spikevax had been given to people in the EU/EEA.

COVID-19 Vaccine Janssen – A total of 12,036 suspected side effects with COVID-19 Vaccine Janssen were spontaneously reported to EudraVigilance from EU/EEA countries. And 68 of these reported a fatal outcome. Around that time, about 8.5 million doses of COVID-19 Vaccine Janssen had been given to people in the EU/EE.

According to Robert Carlson, M.D., who serves on the Medical Advisory Board at Precision Vax LLC., all COVID-19 vaccines are 100 percent experimental.

The CDC, FDA, and the WHO, are carefully choosing what data they report to the media to be released to the public.

The vaccines have also generated billions in revenue for many stakeholders.

J&J has profited more than 100 million in quarterly sales from its COVID vaccine.