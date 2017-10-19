Woman attacked child at bus stop, blames bullying

193 Comments

Sims stated that the victim's daughter had been bullying her child.

Tameka Sims

31-year old Tameka Sims was arrested Wednesday and charged with Child Abuse after she attacked a 12-year-old girl at a bus stop.

On September 26, Ocala police were called to the 500 block of Southwest Martin Luther King Boulevard after a caller reported multiple assaults.

A mother, who is the victim, told police that her daughter had been fighting with another 12-year-old girl while at school.

After the two children were dropped off at the bus stop, the altercation continued.

During the altercation, the other girl knocked the victim’s daughter to the ground. The victim said that is when Sims ran over and stomped on her daughter.

The victim then punched Sims with a closed fist and tackled her to the ground. The victim then returned to her daughter and stood over her to protect her.

According to police, Sims then struck the victim in the forehead with an unknown object and pulled her hair. Sims then placed the mother in a headlock and continued to strike her with a closed fist until an unknown person broke up the fight.

The victim was bleeding profusely from her forehead due to a large laceration and had to be transported to Munroe Regional Medical Center for treatment. Police later learned from doctors that the victim had also suffered a brain bleed.

On October 2, Sims met with OPD Detective Steckman to tell her side of the story.

Sims stated that the victim’s daughter had been bullying her child. Sims was able to provide evidence where she had called Osceola Middle School multiple times to report that her daughter was being severely bullied.

Osceola Middle School officials said that they were aware of the alleged bullying.

Sims told Detective Steckman that she had only tried to stop her daughter from pounding on the other child. Sims stated that she was attacked by the mother as she was attempting to separate the two girls and denied stomping on the other child.

On October 3, Detective Steckman Called both Sims and the victim and told them that the State Attorney’s Office would not take the case because both women had a sufficient claim of self-defense.

The victim told the detective that she was in fear for her child’s life, but the detective said there was not enough evidence to support [that] claim. The detective stated that there was no evidence that proved Sims stomped on her child while she was on the ground.

The decision was then made to close the case.

However, on October 17, a video of the fight surfaced and was provided to OPD.

The following is a transcript of the video as provided by OPD.

In the video, Sims can be heard shouting “git dat ass.”  Sims’ child then pushed the other girl to the ground, at which time Sims shouted: “I’m fixing to beat dat b**ch ass.” Sims then ran over and stomped on the victim’s child while she was on the ground.

The victim then ran over to Sims, punched her, and slammed her to the ground. The impact was loud and nearby kids could be heard chanting “oh sh*t.”

Sims then placed the mother in a headlock and shouted, “what you tryin’ to do hoe?” The two then fell to the ground and grappled before they were separated by an unknown person.

As they stood up, Sims taunted the victim by screaming, “what you goin to do pu**y ass hoe?”

The detective then returned to Osceola Middle School and interviewed other witnesses who were seen in the video.

On October 18, Sims was arrested and charged with Child Abuse. The detective stated that there was not enough evidence to charge Sims with Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon.

The victim is expected to make a full recovery.

On Thursday, Sims was released from jail on a $2,000 bond.

Woman attacked child at bus stop, blames bullying


  • I know how frustrating it can be when your kid is getting picked on and you go through all the proper channels to get help to make them stop. And nothing fixes the situation. With that said you never put your hands on someone’s kid. She should’ve went and beat that brat’s Momma & Daddy’s ass.

    • Yep 👏🏼👏🏼

    • She hospitalized the mother

    • Chileee everyone gets n ass whooping lol

    • She went to the family they did NOTHING! She went to the school they did NOTHING! Her daughter was half the other child’s size and has sickle cell so is very tiny!

    • Marie White, I understand…but as an adult you can’t beat the shit out of someone’s kid. That makes you no better than the bully. 2 wrongs don’t make it right. This mother is 4x the size of the bully brat…see what I’m saying?

    • Marie White did it mention she had sickle cell anemia somewhere? I feel like that would have been mentioned by other posters and by the person who wrote the article. Someone posted that it was over a boy and wasn’t even a case of bullying really in the comments below. I just wonder where the truth lies exactly? If the bully is relentless why is the tiny, sickle celled child the one throwing the bully to the ground? Furthermore, I don’t think an adult stomping on a child while they lie in the ground is ok…

    • No it is not mentioned and no it was NOT over a boy! This situation went on for weeks…again I’m not saying ANY of this is ok…I’m saying there is so much more to this story! She did not throw the bully the bully threw her.

    • But I’m done with the convo…at the end of the day as I originally stated…parents get fed up with people bothering their kids and nothing is done about it. Let’s all agree to disagree✌🏾

    • She never went to her parents an talk them…..people lie so much everyone needs to get the story straight…..she don’t fuck with no one an her dad play that shit so one thing about it I know she’s not a bully

  • Im sorry but if i witnessed another child knocking my kid to the ground id probly reacted same way if id had not taught my kid to stand their ground n fight back. Good thing i stand hard on that defend urself no matter what. Its hard to stand back n watch ur child bullied everyday n beat on. It was heat of the moment when mother instincts kicked in. Its sad it came to this but hopefully something good comes out of it.

  • I understand the situation and it makes you angry. But some of these kids are not being disciplined at home the parents are not teaching them it’s not ok to bother people or pick on others. But at the same time you can’t take matters into your own hands.

    • Disagree

    • That’s politically ok. Some kids doesn’t have home training because alot of the parents doesn’t have morals nor values. But at any point it’s not ok for a parent to hit someone else child. People will kill you about hitting their children. But ok.

    • I agree. Although I can understand the mother wanting to protect her child. If this child slammed the lady above and she is a 12 year old child I honestly am afraid to see how big this child is. Most children that age wouldn’t be able to slam a grown woman.

    • I understand separating them but i can’t see myself jumping on a child. you have to keep that in mind it’s still a child right or wrong.

    • Marie Magliulo Drow, it was not the child. It was the child’s mother.

  • Bet her kid doesnt get bullied anymore

  • Free Mek

  • Maybe the bully won’t bully anymore. Kids need to learn how to treat others….her momma bear came out! Can’t say I wouldn’t do the same :/

    • AND Osceola knew about the bullying….shame on them!!! When momma has to step in….it’s not going to be pretty :/

    • No honey mama bear pushed the fight and seen her baby getting beat and jumped in

  • Ladii Unbothered Redd Kiria Lashawn 😩

  • I understand motherly instincts but all parents should teach their children to fight back if someone puts their hands on them. U are hurting your kids in the long run by asking them to put their tail between their legs and run.

    • or they go get their big brother to handle it. lol.

    • or the ones that finally do fight back, get suspended

    • You cant beat up everyone a billy usually picks on someone they know cant defend themselves much. I use to be one before my momma found out and beat my ass

    • Alexis Saunders you said a month full ….

    • Like a bully isnt going to bother someone they know can probably beat their ass lol

    • Not to mention some people do not like to fight, my stepson is not a fighter, he can fight, he has fought back against a bully and actually won, but he really just doesn’t like confrontation….

  • Did y’all read the article? It was not simply her defending her daughter.

    • First off don’t believe everything they put in the news period….that’s my cousin….so don’t speak on nothing you don’t know about….

    • She is right. Just because it’s in the news doesn’t mean that’s how it went down. Now I don’t agree with a grown woman hitting a child. However they did say that child slammed the adult so she’s got to be a big girl to handle an adult like that.

    • The child did not slam the adult according to the article. The victim did. Which was the other mother. I’m not saying everything in the news is correct and if someone touched my child, I understand being upset and letting emotions get in the way of better judgement. But if this is true on what was in the video then it is not right at all.

    • How a 78 girl pound little girl slam a 300lb grown lady come on y’all get real

  • This shouldn’t have happened! The schools in Marion county need to better when it comes to bullying. They do nothing I know first hand with my daughter. These schools do nothing to protect these kids…

    • mine took it for 5 yrs, now he started fighting back when they do shit to him, and now they wanna suspend him everytime he hits back,…….ridiculous school system

    • I agree at one point the school was calling every day about a girl bullying my daughter finally I said listen the next call better be you knocked her ass out. So when the school called I said ill gladly come get her and guess what that child never messed with mine again

    • My niece has been getting bullied by the same group of girls for 3 years.

    • Tell her to 👊

    • Ever fought with batteries in ya hand 😉💁🏽👌🏽👊🏽

    • She doesn’t like fighting, she’s scared of getting in trouble & missing school but I be ready to pull up to the school

    • Sometimes you gotta do what you gotta do

    • They don’t do anything because if children don’t learn how to take criticism or to defend their selves the they won’t actually be able to function as adults

    • It’s not just Marion County is all Florida Schools. I’ve hear so many people complain about this same subject on other groups. I’ve also had to deal with it myself with my oldest child. I live in Columbia County. These schools refuse to help kids who are being bullied and if a child protects themselves they in turn get suspended because self defense in school is now considered mutual combat. Which is bs. It’s truly sad that kids and parents are being left with no option but to fight back. My child was in 6th grade and was attacked by an 8th grader after being bullied for months, she fought back and was suspended even though the older kid got her first and no Teachers were around to break it up. So I was told my child shouldn’t have touched her at all. As if she should have just let this girl beat her . It’s the biggest load of crap and these schools will continue to let it happen until parents stand up and put a stop to it.

    • Ben Bazzett That’s not the reason at all. If any of these children try to do anything about it they get into trouble. It’s one thing to be criticized, it’s another to be pushed around all the time and called names. These kids aren’t allowed to stand up for themselves because if they do, they get into trouble. This has zero to do with teaching your kid to deal with life. How would you like if some asshole followed you around daily making your life miserable. While I agree kids have to learn to deal with life. Some kids take it was too far so why should they get to push other kids around and treat them like shit without getting into trouble but when the person they bully stands up for themselves they get suspended. Your way of thinking makes zero sense.

    • Like I told my kids idgaf what the school says someone put a hand on u, u throw hands and Marie Magliulo Drow your exactly right my daughter went thru exactly everything you said at horizon and it wasn’t till she put her hands on her the girl left her alone

  • Sometimes as a parent your put in a position to protect your kids when “the system” doesn’t

  • The school systems never have and probably never will protect our children from bullying. Children can be assholes, with parents who either couldn’t care or refuse to believe their lil Angel could do anything bad. Don’t underestimate a mama bear. I have no tolerance for bullys…even if my own child tries to bully…

  • I would have did the same thing. About my child

  • Nichole Pickren

  • If you know your child is getting bullied on the bus, why wouldn’t you just take them to school?

    • Some of us have to be at work before hand

    • I’d get fired before I let someone bully my child.

    • This was also happening at school. She went to the school the day prior!

    • The children go to the same school so how is driving your kid to school going to stop it? Wouldn’t make sense.

    • So they can only be bullied at school?????

    • Yea curbing a child is bad…Mkay.

    • I hate when people get on Facebook and see a title an don’t even know the story the mother said her child was getting bullied but y’all don’t know if that’s true or not but y’all have so much to say about this lil girl and her family who’s gonna be the first one to apologize when the truth comes out that this was two little girls fighting about bullshit not bulling and the mother just couldn’t take it seeing her daughter get beat in a one on one fight(same age same size)

  • Hitting never solves anything…never!

    • Actually it does

    • Yes it does. This boy used to bully my brother. I beat his ass & be never bothered my brother again.

  • Her daughter was already winning.. She had NO reason to stomp the child.. I understand defending your children especially when it comes to bullying but they were about to jump her. She should’ve just fought the mom from the beginning if she wanted to fight..

    • Right I don’t get where ppl are supporting this! Maybe they aren’t reading to the part about the video being found that her child was fighting and winning?

    • Ashley Fernander they can’t be!!

    • Her daughter was not winning! Her daughter was thrown to the ground and this child was twice her size!

    • Yes Marie White it did say she got in it when the other child threw her child to the ground… sounds to me tho as both parents should have had their kids under control and the parents trying to show the kids how to handle the situation… and then if that didn’t work what happened is only natural to defend your child. Let’s be honest if your a parent your child has came home and said so and so did something to them and you as a parent want to try and help fix/protect your child whatever the situation. 2 girls were trying to jump my daughter last week at horizon teachers there no one paying attention and I got there and got administration before they even knew and the staff was there!

    • Again…she went to the parents house the day prior , they said the lil girl does not listen and there was nothing they could do. She contacted the school they did nothing! The girl planned on fighting her regardless. It’s a sad situation regardless! All I’m saying is ppl do NOT know the whole story and need to stop speaking on what they don’t know! It’s all funny until it’s your Child!

    • Marie White ummm that’s not what video said sweetheart.. reading is fundamental!

    • And who’s laughing? I didn’t see anyone say it was funny.. my son is 7.. a kid twice his age hit him and I asked to speak to his MOTHER! Should I have kicked the little child in elementary? I’m a grown 30 yr old woman.. I think that correct answer is NO!! As I stated before if she wanted to fight.. then fight the parent!

    • You’re right education is fundamental. This article was written from a third person point of view. The narrator does not know the thoughts and feelings of everyone in the story. I know what the video said I also know what happened the days prior to this YOU DON’T

    • You don’t put your hands on a child that ain’t yours Bc they in a ONE ON ONE with your child. Break the fight up. Would that have been so hard ???

    • Then to say the child was twice the size of the other child! Okay! So you take yo big behind over there being twice as big ???

    • Marie White sooo I’m guessing you know the back story which is why you are defending CHILD ABUSE.. at the end of the day right is right and wrong ain’t never gonna be right! Just how they dropped the case the first time bc they didn’t have sufficient evidence I’m sure they would have done that IF they video matched what her story claimed. I’m sorry her child was being bullied but she turned into the very thing she was supposed to be stopping when she stomped a CHILD and even worse the child was on the ground.. DEFENSELESS…

      Funny thing is.. if this were someone you didn’t know, would you STILL have the same opinions? 🤔

    • I’m not defending anything! What I am saying is the lil Snapchat video that is being shared does not depict the entire story. And yes, my child is the same age as these young ladies and I literally had to switch her school because of girls just like that “defenseless” child. This article does not speak on how the PARENTS of this child stated they can’t do anything with her because she’s so disrespectful when the accused went to speak with them. The entire incident could have been handled differently NO DISPUTE, but steps WERE taken to try and do that! So my last response is your son is 7. Elementary is very forgiving…middle school on the other hand is not. Kids are hateful, mean, and disrespectful and people get TIRED of bullies messing with their kids!

    • Cierra Mills ty, I was pretty sure the report said the bully was thrown to the ground… not the girl being bullied. So when the parent came in and stomped on the girls face it was not in defense of the daughter’s safety at that moment…It was child abuse.

    • Marie White yes i totally get that.. unfortunately kids don’t have the same respect as we did growing up.. All around it’s a unfortunate event that has taken place… for both parties bc at the end of the day they are the ones who are actually living it, uk.

    • At the end of the day she made a choice and she have to pay with her freedom because she also assaulted other people who were there trying to stop the incident like hitting someone in the face with a brick

    • Wayne Council well goodness.. smh

    • So she can’t say the adults are the parents didn’t try they intervene to stop the violence between the children

  • Keneisha Haynes 😬

  • Everyone always saying what they would do when their child is being bullied, which usually includes beating the kid who is doing it. Now when a woman actually means what she said, y’all wanna “I understand she’s a mom, BUT” lmaooooo go away you ass backwards mfs.

  • Rentas Marie

  • Keionta D. Walker

  • Arnita Stephenson

  • Her child wasn’t gettn bullied 🙄 her daughter was fighting over my son and got slung so her mama jumped in … SMH

    • So,, do you think it’s cute that girls are fighting over your son…? Smh…

    • I’m pretty sure Danielle Holloman can’t control other people kids actions.

    • That’s a lie! She went to the family about the situation the day before and the school as well NOTHING WAS DONE!!

    • Danielle Holloman i know for a fact this was NOT about your son.. It was a totally different situation. And regardless of what shes MY child and i will defend her. Sooo imma let my lawyer do the rest of the talking!

    • And considering the fact im ALWAYS at the bus stop to get my child a parent that is NEVER there would not know whats going on

    • No not at all it’s sad cuz instead of the mom resolving it as an adult she beat dwn a child and didn’t set a good example for any of the kids 💁🏾 And my son is more focused bout his school work and football then some lil girls fighting over him that he ain’t even interested in his lil life of his 🙄..

    • No not at all, and she didn’t set a good example for neither of the children. She could of restock it in a different way then beating on someone child.. My son more focused bout school and football and not even worried bout lil girls🙄…

    • The lil girl is not the child she fought over bullying her 2 total incidents, cuz the lil girl sent her grandma to my Hse saying my son was bullying her and the whole time she had a crush on him 😕 Things can be handle different then an adults kicking a lil girl all in her face and punching on her 😣

    • Nope I can’t

    • My kids get picked up by they stepdad 2 blocks dwn I’m not worried bout wat y’all have going on, it’s my Son name

    • Tameka Hagins Sims good for you. Your child should NOT be a target. Mamma bear mode is real when people are bothering my boys so I understand. Prayers for u n your baby girl Meka

    • Another child mother that had the video said it was over my son that’s y I mentioned it. 😕 I rather have him cleared out the situation then involved 🙄…

    • You didn’t sound like you wanted him cleared… You wrote this like your son is hot stuff… “They was out there fighting over my son ” like it’s a prize…. Was your son being extra with both of these young ladies… I teach my sons to talk to one girl and don’t talk to anyone else because us females can get really hurt and one could do something to him about their heart… If your son is acting like a dog,,, it’s not cute and the next time it could be him getting jumped on and not the next chick… Ijs…

    • Hunniepooh Clark agreed with you

    • So a boy being a boy and talking to girls is wrong but….a grown ass woman putting her hands on a kids is OK lmao yall fucked up in the head…..so yall do cry when your daughter or son hurts some kids feeling and there parents whoop the life out them u have the same face card don’t be fake and switch to up….because any adult don’t need to beat on no kids point blank

    • Danielle Holloman it don’t matter if your son was in it or not adults don’t put there hands on another kid point blank..they can talk down all they want…u see how jumpy they are if it was there kid that another parent had whooped they would be off the chain

    • Hunniepooh Clark

    • as a 13 year he don’t need a girlfriend and my son is being raise to be a young intelligent man not a dog.. From his mouth, his sister and friends he don’t even talk to them to even have them in they feelings like that… U misunderstood Wat I said, the whole concept was bout him and adults jumped in I was not bragging, kids fighting let them fight and get over it not jump in or just talk to all the kids involved…

    • These girls stay in the same neighborhood. Ppl these days can’t never come together and just reach out when these kids got issues with they peers and talk to settle the problem they tell they kids to fight then shit like this happen and no1 is to blame 😕 how that works.. Neighbors Should b teaching them to get along, cuz these kids still have to catch the bus together go to school together and play in the same neighborhood together is all I’m saying 💁🏾 now both lil girls are taunted by this and have fear of wats gonna happen next because adults got involved…

    • So right, make u not wana let ur kids ride the bus or be around them kind of ppl 😩 kids fight let them fight.. After beating a child u got to beat a case.. #Facts

    • Cody… Where did you read it was okay for an adult to hit a child because I don’t think anyone said that,,, so comment that where it was stated because that’s where it would make sense…

    • Yes,,, they should have and from what I read the mom did go to her parent… So,, Idk what to say about her jumping in… Because if I tell you your child is messing with mine and you don’t do anything to stop it,, then oh well… She should of checked her daughter when mom came to her…

    • Where did I read okay for adult to hit a child?…no where 100% but u talked down on her and her son and said not one bad thing about a grown woman hitting a kid…funny how u the mom and lil boy doing all wrong but not one time u even act like the child beater was in the wrong …just being real

    • Cody ALonzo Manucy for real… are people bragging and congratulating each other on curbing a small child? Then calling a 11-12 year old boy a dog? Serious daddy issues concerning men are being projected onto some young boy. Not to mention is sounds like they’d like to meet up and go curb this lady’s son… bc it’s apparently ok to beat up kids now…smh

    • I didn’t call him a dog… You need to comprehend what you read…. I said “IF” “he’s acting like a dog.” so you can hold that false shit…

    • I’m not and never said she shouldn’t of hit someones child and I was commenting on what and how she wrote about someone fighting over her son…. You’re going off of what you made up in your head because none of what you’re going on about was written….

    • You wanna address me about what I say,, make sure I said it… Don’t come at me with false shit…

  • LaToya Johnson

  • I’m sorry but if I see someone bullying my son I would’ve done the same that kid needs discipline.

  • Adrian Arnold

  • Derisha Bellamy

  • All positive responses we appreciate because my cousin is a great mother and no one will ever understand her child is a miracle child with a heart of gold bullying is not the answer god has bring that 12 year old out of many surgeries & things as a child she’s a walking testimony all her mother is doing is protecting her && that’s what that hoe get tried to slam my cousin ain’t know she’s a changed woman but a real beast when she’s upset , We apologize for the outcome but it’s the income they put in to get just what they were looking for she reported it almost a month ago something should’ve been done 🤷🏽‍♀️✅

  • Latoya Oliver

  • Danny Pedalino

  • Keri Wilkerson , read the comments .

    • Idk bout this one but if a kid try to bully mines after I done went to the other kids parents I would pushed that kid down and drug them to their house and whooped the mama a**🙊 too

  • i would jump the parent not the child its the way they was raised

  • She is not wrong #ImwithHer

  • Lem Walker Cordarrel Davis

  • All this bullying mess is out of control.

  • I would’ve done the same thing. Idc what anyone says. My job is to PROTECT my child from all hurt harm & danger. Big or small. Temporary insanity. Imagine seeing your cub being attacked. You’d instantly click into mom mode and save your child! can’t none of you really mother’s tell me different. You know you would protect your child. don’t front for facebook.

  • So we stop bullying by bullying!

  • .

  • Here’s a crazy concept, take kid to Ocala BJJ and give them the ability to protect themselves.. FOR LIFE!! ..

  • I get it ☝️it’s hard as a parent to watch your child/children being bullied and I’d be damn it I watch it myself, girl go with pride to jail you earned it pay for it and move forward 👍🇺🇸👍 mama don’t let ya babies grow up to be snowflakes ❄️

  • Parent your child or someone else will I guess!😂

  • Olivia Parker

  • This is what I hate about public school when you fight back it’s your fault you get in trouble while the bullies get away with it.

  • I aint mad at her … I take my hats off to her aint nobody in they right mind bout to sit and watch they child git hit on ..
    Praying she beat her charge

  • I like how people want to blame the schools. “The schools in Marion County need to better when it comes to bullying”. What about the parents? They’re the ones who need to “do better”! It starts at home.

    • That’s true but if you don’t know who the parents are you can’t exactly communicate so if the school isn’t handling their business and the parents do t know they can’t do anything about it. However some of these parents don’t care and the kids learn it at home. So if a child is being reported by others kids to the school it is their job to discipline the child by taking the steps and suspending them. It works both ways. Parents and the school should be doing there job to stop the bullying.

    • Marie Magliulo Drow I never said they shouldn’t be disciplined at school. I simply stated that is starts at home. If the problem was dealt with to begin with, we wouldn’t have have as many of these problems.

  • Listen even after she talked to the family, the family should have done something!!!!! I have 3 kids and the bullying, teasing is a FLAT OUT NO IN MY HOUSE! I teach my kids not to do those things because I know how it feels and I don’t want another kid feeling the same way nor my children! Now should she stepped in as a real mother after speaking to the family….YES! What if this baby took her life because she being bullied….WHAT THE HELL YOU WOULD HAVE SAID THEN! Nobody wins, I don’t care how the story is written! Raise ya damn kids to respect each other at home and that will overflow into the school house….pray with them, keep them covered and alot of this crap won’t happen!

  • The sad thing is that both of those girls also witnessed their mothers behaving inappropriately as well, not real great examples of how to solve a situation.

  • See I said I wasn’t going on come on Facebook and entertain this bull but that was my nieces my niece Ain’t No Bully y’all grown ass people need let them kids be kids and quit feeling so proud of yourself because you put your hands on a child

  • Danielle Holloman you telling the truth they were fight about your son she got mad cause your son didn’t like her he liked my neice…..but one thing about my damn nice is not no damn bully she don’t fuck with no one an everyone got so much negative things to say but don’t know what the hell going on

  • I am not sure of the details, but has anyone spoken with the elected School Board Officials or the new superintendent Heidi Fyock Maier?

  • Cierra Mills.. I agree 💯

  • When I asked to speak with the parents of the kid my son was fighting with the school said NO!!! Why if you want to handle it the right way does the school not make that happen!!! I’ve been told it’s because they can’t tell you who the kid is or give the parents info out! That’s BS if my child is bullying someone I would want the parents to be able to contact me before it gets out of hand! Mom in this case did what she had to do but should not have hit the child …. the bullies mom should have control of her kid or she should have her ass whooped , there should be a charge for the parent that doesn’t at least try to make their kid stop bullying!!! I have 5 kids been there did that and I never let it get to this , the school should intervene more than they do!!

  • okay I’m probably going to get a lot of haters out there yes she kind of did the right thing. but no you don’t put your hands on a minor my son was overweight and he got bullied and picked on but he was one of those people that just let stuff roll off he didn’t let the bullying and teasing affect him he didn’t get beat on or pushed around but words hurt just as well as a fist and for those of you who say it’s the parents fault but teaching starts at home yes you are right but once a child leaves the home that doesn’t mean they always carry your rules with them my son was raised by 3 women myself his grandmother and his great-grandmother and yet he has none of us in him he has none of the morals that we raised him with he got into trouble after trouble that, child put me through hell ,today he’s 38 and doing okay but he is still his own person and still has none of our morals in him he has never seen his father and yet he’s like a replica of that man, it had to be in his genes.

  • Yo just an informed heads up… if you are getting a lawyer and planning on fighting a charge, you shouldn’t post about it on social media…Neither should your family. Posting about how you did it and that you’re proud about it will definitely work against you. The state will be looking for this kind of stuff and will use it to prove your guilt. The same type of thing happened to my buddy and he lost his case. So no matter how you feel about it or what people are saying you shouldn’t involve yourself until the case is over.

  • kids need to be taught to get along

  • I blame the parents of both the kids

    • Another reason why people shouldn’t be having kids at the 18 years old and never maturing before infecting their children with this kind of behaviour it’s disgusting

  • My mom.witnessed this and. She seen her jump into the fight when the girls where fighting so oan Know her or take sides but if my daughter fighting and a grown woman jump in im going to jail too swea

  • I’d rather go to the parents house and beat their ass for raising such a punk !

    • Well come on too my house then since you think you gonna beat some ass here i go my wife is waiting

    • Listen. I’m not scared 😂😂 ain’t nobody got time for that. Cause apparently they don’t have time to raise their children right. So their child has to bully other kids! No one should ever put hands on a child what the woman did was wrong. When it comes to shit like that, that’s when you need to go confront the parents. I don’t give fuck how big and bad they “think” they are. Just some people shouldnt procreate.

    • See that’s my baby that got jumped this grown ass woman and her daughter and then y’all want to holler my daughter was bullying her my daughter don’t even talk to no one at school are barely even go outside so before you get on Facebook and time I coming over to somebody house and beating on their parents and talking all type of trash figure out if anything is true in that I would appreciate it

    • It nothing specifically towards you and your family I was mostly commenting on the situation. No person should EVER EVER put their hands on someone’s child & i’m sincerely sorry about your little girl. I hope that woman gets what she deserves. Bullying is just awful. I don’t know you, your family or your daughter so I can’t say anything about what happened amongst you all. That woman should have just went and talked with the parents. To be honest no one deserves anything but that woman to be punished

    • Thanks and I’ll apologize as well i just had a rough day people out here calling my baby a bully when all in all she is the victim of jealousy individuals and now she’s being labeled because she fought back and when she fought back she got jumped by the girl and her mother but it’s alright though because she’s going to jail God is my witness

    • Jail won’t even do the justice for what she deserves for hurting your daughter. I’m seriously so sorry for your family.

  • Hhhmmmm

  • Damn shame ppl think this shit is right Hattie Gainer so glad it wasn’t my child

  • Doralis Rivera

  • Actually her child was the one who instigated the whole thing. Her ass needed to go to jail.

  • Shiiiid she wasn’t having it lol

  • The parents are to blame cause you teach your children not to put their hands on no one .

  • Not guilty!!!! Free this woman!! She was only doing what any other loving parent would do!!!!

  • Maybe if everyone was to call the news and protest about these issue there wouldnt be an issue anymore because not only is it students but also teachers and staff that bully students. Like school not wanting to give late bus student breakfast. Thats not the fault of the child it the bus driver fault the students didnt get to school on time. Everyone must come together to protest eventually it will all stop. And get better we pay tax dollars for these kids to be treated like dirt. We are still paying for education wtf

  • This woman took all the proper steps in getting help for her child… Smh I Osceola should have done more about this situation… And this would’ve happened… No one can stand there and see they’re kid getting beat on…

    • The charges she gone get plus it was blood and recorded I would have fought the mom instead

    • And my mom seen this whole thing from the bus stopping to the whole fight

    • The lady was fed up…

  • If people would read the article it’s all recorded my mama was there she told us about it she childish and going down and if it was my daughter I would be in jail cause how you gone boost your daughter up to fight and she get beat up and then you gotta help her I wish bitch would I would be in Red cause bout mines and a grown woman baby get ready I swea

    • Think about it Candy she wanted her to fight her while she was there… They been picking on her all year a whole 9 weeks.. Not saying she’s right but no one and I mean no one ain’t finna fuck with my kids…

    • The other mother was at the bus stop as well they knew what was going on.

    • It recorded and wen they got you saying whoop that bitch as soon as your child get off the bus and your daughter go fight then she get beat up and you come to rescue and stomp somebody child and this is recorded not he say she say and hit the mother of the other child for protecting her child causing a brain bleed and the woman with the brain bleed and the woman with the brain bleed took the proper procedure to stop them from fighting and she still provoked a fight so her ass wrong period point blank and was childish and needed to teach her baby how to fight since she is promoting her to fight and like I said my mama seen the whole thing from start to finish and the parent’s had just left the school talking to the deputy’s to make sure the bullying was over and she did what she wanted too

    • But didn’t her daughter slam the girl on the ground she wasn’t getting beat up?

    • Only thing I held her accountable for is stomping that lil girl, she should’ve wiped that mother ass because she’s been begging her to get her child for a whole month… Not to mention the 5 weeks before that… Her daughter called her on the bus begging her to be they’re to protect her…..

    • That lil girl is sickly she’s not fit for all that fighting….

    • I understand what u saying but she is on camera that’s why you have to handle yourself accordingly ijs

    • No she didn’t slam her daughter the lil girl mama slammed her for stomping her daughter

    • Those were strangers that stepped in her mother lives in Tallahassee