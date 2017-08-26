Weirsdale, Florida — A death investigation is underway after two dead bodies — one male one female — were found in a vehicle.

The vehicle was parked in the parking lot of a Dollar General, located at 13842 Southeast Highway 42, Weirsdale.

Investigators are not releasing any details at this time.

If you have information about this case, call the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 352-732-9111, Crime Stoppers at 352-368-STOP, text a tip to 274637 using keyword 368-STOP, or visit www.ocalacrimestoppers.com. Anonymity is guaranteed.