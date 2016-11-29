Ocala, Florida — An Osceola Middle School student said she was targeted Monday by two men as she waited for her mother to pick her up after school.

Ocala police said the girl was sitting at the northwest corner of 520 Southeast Sanchez Avenue waiting for her mother.

The girl said that she waits for her mother at the location every day and that, there are usually other students with her. However, she was alone on Monday.

According to reports, at approximately 2:15 p.m., a silver four-door car was driving south on Southeast Sanchez and stopped at the stop sign.

Police said the driver, a white male with blonde hair and a short beard, who was also wearing square-rimmed reading glasses, began to stare at the student.

The girl told police that the man asked her if she was bored; to which she replied, “No”.

The man then asked her if she needed a ride.

The girl replied, “No, I am waiting for my mom.”

The girl told police that after she told him “no” the second time, he just kept staring at her.

The report states that the girl told the man, “You can leave now.”

The man then replied, “Get in the Car.”

The girl then got up and began to walk southbound on the western sidewalk of Southwest Sanchez Avenue.

She then stated to the driver, “I am calling my mom.”

The man then turned east on Southeast 6th Street and circled back around.

According to reports, the man pulled up behind the girl and began to follow her while talking on his cell phone.

When the girl reached Southeast 8th Street on Sanchez Avenue, she saw a blue four-door vehicle traveling eastbound on Southwest 8th Street.

She said the second vehicle abruptly pulled in front of her and cut her off.

The girl told police that the driver, a white male, was also on his cell phone.

Moments later, the man in the silver car exited his vehicle and began chasing the girl as she ran away. She said the man in the blue car stayed in his vehicle.

According to police, the girl ran westbound on Southeast 8th Street towards Eighth Street Elementary.

The girl said that when she arrived at the school, the man disappeared.

She told police that she then walked back to Osceola Middle School, where she called her mother.

Police canvassed the area, but did not locate any suspects. Police also questioned residents to see if anyone had witnessed the incident, but were met with negative results.

Police said the silver vehicle might have a pink license plate border around the tag.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information, please call the Ocala Police Department at 352-369-7000, Crime Stoppers at 368-STOP, or text 274637 using keyword 368-STOP. Tipsters can also visit www.ocalacrimestoppers.com. Anonymity is guaranteed.







