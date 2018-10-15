Connect on Linked in

A Marion County Sheriff’s deputy was hospitalized after he crashed his patrol vehicle.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, MCSO Deputy Timothy Fretts, 29, was driving his marked K-9 unit, a 2015 Ford Explorer, north on Southeast 38th Street early Sunday while responding to a domestic violence call.

Troopers say that the SUV’s right side tires left the roadway, which caused Fretts to lose control of the SUV.

The front of the SUV slammed into a mailbox, a utility electronics box, and then struck a wooden utility pole.

The SUV then rotated counter-clockwise around the pole, overturned one time, and landed on its wheels.

Fretts suffered incapacitating injuries and was transported to Ocala Regional Medical Center. He has since been released.