Fort Pierce, Florida — It was a sticky situation when a Florida woman was arrested after she removed a sex toy from a shelf, stripped off her clothes, and began pleasuring herself while still in the store.

Police identified the woman as 36-year-old Theresa Stanley.

According to the arrest affidavit, by the time police arrived at the Lion’s Den, Stanley was completely nude and had moved to the stock room area to continue pleasuring herself.

The report states that when a police officer entered the stock room, Stanley stopped what she was doing and dropped to the floor.

“When I entered the room she was sitting in an office chair with her legs spread and propped up on a desk. She was using a pink, penis-shaped toy to masturbate herself,” the officer wrote.

Stanley, who was intoxicated, told police she just couldn’t resist.

The adult toy was valued at $45.98. The merchandise was taken as evidence but later returned to the store. The store said they disposed of the unit for sanitary reasons.

The store manager said that Stanley also tried on several outfits while in the store.

Stanley was charged with Petit Theft, Indecent Exposure, and Lewd Behavior.