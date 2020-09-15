Ocala, Florida — An illegal Russian immigrant who lives in Gainesville is being held without bond after he was arrested on an outstanding warrant for aggravated battery on two Ocala Police Department police officers.

The incident began last September.

On September 19, 2019, officers responded to Scott Springs Park in reference to a stolen vehicle out of Alachua County.

Upon arrival, Officer Paz saw a male suspect, later identified as Mijail Koshenskov, 32, sitting inside the vehicle.

Officer Paz approached the vehicle with his gun drawn and instructed Koshenskov to exit the vehicle, which he refused to do.

According to reports, Officer Paz then opened the driver’s side door, at which time Koshenskov started the vehicle. At that time, Officer Paz reached inside the vehicle and grabbed Koshenskov and attempted to drag him from the vehicle. Koshenskov then put the vehicle in reverse and began dragging Officer Paz.

A second officer on the scene, Sgt. Fried, attempted to help Officer Paz and was struck by the vehicle door as the suspect reversed the vehicle.

Koshenskov then led police on a high-speed chase with speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour. The chase went from Ocala to Alachua County. The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office picked up the chase once Koshenskov entered their jurisdiction.

The ACSO deployed stop sticks and disabled the stolen vehicle, at which time Koshenskov exited the vehicle and fled into a wooded area on foot.

He was later tracked down using a K-9 and taken into custody.

On December 18, 2019, Koshenskov was sentenced to 300 days with 91 days of time served in the Alachua County Jail.

Upon his release, he was transported to the Marion County Jail where he will face charges of Aggravated Battery on an Officer (x2), Fleeing and Eluding, Resisting Arrest, and Driving without a Driver’s License.

His next court date is slated for September 26, 2020.

According to reports, the two officers sustained minor injuries during the incident.

Police said the chase lasted for 35 miles.