On November 19, 2021, The Beaver Moon partial lunar eclipse will be the longest since the 15th century.

According to astronomers, on Friday, between 06:02 a.m and 12:03 p.m UTC — the Sun, Earth, and Moon will come to be in near-perfect alignment to produce a partial lunar eclipse.

According to space experts, at approximately 09:02 a.m UTC about 97.5 percent of the Moon’s face will be covered by the Earth’s shadow. It will last for approximately 6 hours and 2 minutes.

Assuming your region is able to see the full eclipse, the penumbral eclipse (when the moon passes into the darker part of the Earth’s shadow) will start at 1:02 a.m. EST (0602 GMT). The partial eclipse, during which the moon goes into the umbra or the darker part of the Earth’s shadow, will start at 2:18 a.m. EST (0718 GMT).

Maximum eclipse is at 4:02 a.m. EST (0902 GMT), during which the moon may turn a dark red or a ruddy brown color.

The last time a partial lunar eclipse lasted this long was February 18, 1440. The next time will be on February 8, 2669.

You can watch the partial lunar eclipse streaming live. Video provided by TimeandDate.com.