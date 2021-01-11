An Utah BLM activist who faces criminal charges in connection with a Provo “protest” he organized in June and encouraged supporters to burn down the city was inside the Capitol building on January 6.

John Earle Sullivan was also front a center when an unarmed Air Force veteran, Ashli Babbitt, was shot and killed by a Capitol police officer. That officer has since been placed on administrative leave. Chief of Police Steven Sund confirmed this information with The Daily Lash. Sund had since resigned.

The video showing the woman being shot was uploaded to the internet not even an hour after it happened.

Sullivan alleges he attended the free speech demonstration at the Capitol “just to watch” and “support the black community.”

Video footage that he himself posted to his social media sites contradicts his assertion that he was “only watching” or “only filming.” After being questioned, Sullivan took down the videos.

In one of his videos, before the barricades were crossed, he can clearly be heard in the video encouraging people to join him and other members of his movement as they push their way through police barricades.

Sullivan is a radical left-wing activist and founder of Insurgence USA, a social justice group that touts itself as anti-fascist and protests police brutality.

Shortly after a window to the Capitol building was broken, Sullivan — wearing a gas mask and wielding an iPhone on a stabilizing stick — and a woman who said Wednesday that she was making a documentary on Sullivan, is on the first porch area outside the entrance looking back over the people around the Capitol. Again, they can be heard on video shouting “climb the wall,” saying, “Come on. Let’s go!”

My question is; What was John Sullivan, 26, “BLM Activist”, “Insurgence USA Founder” and “Anti TRUMP” doing among the Capitol Raiders yesterday as a “Donald Trump sympathizer”? 🤔⬇️ Video ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/DeZoUdZAbN — Eduardo G. (@OrbitaEduardo) January 7, 2021

Politifact was also provided all of the video evidence and photos, however, they still labeled the story as “mostly false” and a “conspiracy theory.” Anyone who disagrees with the left has also been labeled as a racist for pointing out the fact that Sullivan was involved.

Sullivan is also responsible for dozens of photos that distort the facts of January 6 that have been distributed and used by CNN, ABC, and other mainstream media outlets, but also uploaded to the internet via other activists on Twitter and Facebook.

So far, despite video evidence of inciting violence, the FBI says that have not filed any charges against Sullivan.