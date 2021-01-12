Detective Grady with the Ocala Police department has obtained three felony warrants for John Clayton Thomas.
Thomas is wanted for the theft of catalytic converters.
Multiple catalytic converter thefts have been reported inside and outside the city limits.
According to several recycling facilities, as scrap, catalytic converters are valued between $100 and $600 (just an estimate) depending on what vehicle the catalytic converter was removed from.
Thomas is known to drive a dark blue 2007 Chevy pickup with a white horseshoe sticker on the rear window. The tag assigned is to the truck is Z199XA, but may be written on a handmade paper tag in the rear window.
If you have any information to assist in identifying and/or locating this suspect, please contact Detective Grady at 352-629-8237. To remain anonymous, you can submit a tip to Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-STOP (7867). Tips can also be submitted at www.ocalacrimestoppers.com. You may be eligible for a cash reward.