Marion County – Motorists are advised that the northbound Interstate 75 (I-75) off-ramp to County Road (C.R.) 484 (Exit 341) will be closed overnight for ramp improvements on Sunday, Feb. 23, and Monday, Feb. 24 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following morning. Please see the detour details from the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) below:

Motorists traveling on the I-75 northbound wishing to exit at C.R. 484 (Exit 341) should continue north on I-75, exit at State Road (S.R.) 200 (Exit 350), turn left on S.R. 200, turn left to enter the on-ramp to I-75 southbound, and exit at C.R. 484 (Exit 341).

The work schedule is subject to change due to inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances. For more details, visit www.cflroads.com/project/443170-1.

FDOT advises motorists to use caution, stay alert, and follow all posted detour signs.