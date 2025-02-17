IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR MARION COUNTY,

FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION

IN RE: EST ATE OF CESAR A. GARCIA A/KIA

CESAR GARCIA MENDEZ

Deceased.

File No.

Division

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(Summary Administration)

TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE

ESTATE:

You are hereby notified that an Order of Summary Administration has been

entered in the estate of Cesar A. Garcia a/k/a Cesar Garcia Mendez, deceased, File

Number ____ , by the Circuit Court for Marion County, Florida, Probate Division,

the address of which is 110 NW 1st Ave. Ocala, FL 34475; that the decedent’s date of death was June 14, 2023; that the total value of the estate is $0.00, the sole asset of this estate is homestead property and that the names and addresses of those to whom it has been assigned by such order are:

Name:

Daniel J. Mc Vay 17086 NW 55 Avenue

Miami Gardens, FL 33055

Patrick A. Garcia 14510 SW 43 Court Road

Ocala, Florida 34473

Monica Garcia 13757 SE 40 Terrace

Summerfield, Florida 34491

ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:

