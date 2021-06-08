Entertainment — Originally scheduled for release on July 12, 2019, Top Gun was postponed to allow production to work out all the complex flight sequences and because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The much-anticipated movie is now scheduled for theatrical release on November 19, 2021.

History was made during the filming of Top Gun in which a new camera system was used to film the aviation scenes live.

Movie Bin has posted a second new trailer for the film and it includes bonus footage.

Synopsis:

After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: “Rooster,” the son of Maverick’s late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka “Goose.”

Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it.

Tom Cruise learned how to fly the jets and, as always, perfomred his own stunts.