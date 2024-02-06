Country singer Toby Keith died Monday at the age of 62.

In a statement posted to Facebook early Tuesday morning, Keith’s family, wrote, “Toby Keith passed away peacefully last night on February 5th, surrounded by his family. He fought his fight with grace and courage. Please respect the privacy of his family at this time.”

Keith revealed to the public in June 2022 that he had been diagnosed and was fighting stomach cancer.

Keith was best known for his 1993 hit song, “Should’ve Been a Cowboy.” With over 3 million plays on the radio, it was the most played country song of the 90s. However, the song was not his only number one hit. Keith had 20 number one Billboard hits.

Additionally, Keith’s 2002 song, “Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue,” showcased his patriotism following the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Making it his second most played country song.

Through his music, Keith always showcased his American patriotism. He was also a huge supporter of the US Military.

In addition to showing his patriotism, Keith helped to raise millions for charity, which included a home he built in Oklahoma for kids and families who were fighting cancer.

Keith’s legacy is sure to live on.