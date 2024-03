Ocala, Florida — Have you noticed smoke in your area?

The U.S. Forest Service announced they are conducting a prescribed burn on Thursday, February , 29.

The burn is taking place in the Ocala National Forest.

Approximately 1,700 acres will be burned and began at 10 a.m this morning.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW

The smokey conditions have also been reported as far as Crystal River.

Smoke could be thick in many areas and drivers are encouraged to use caution.

If you suffer from asthma, you should try to stay indoors.