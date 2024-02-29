Ocala, Florida — As the murder/homicide rate in Marion County continues to rise, another deadly shooting is being investigated by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, February 27, at approximately 4:40 p.m. in the 2700 block of Southwest 143rd Place Road in Marion Oaks.

When deputies arrived, they found that the victim, 26-year-old John’L Davis, had been shot. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The shooter, whose name has not been released, claimed self-defense.

The investigation is ongoing.

According to FDLE, the murder rate in Marion County increased from 4.1 percent (13 murders) in 2022 to 6.4 percent (21 murders) in 2023.

Ocala is currently listed in the top 20 in the state of Florida for most violent cities. Orlando comes in as number two and Miami Beach is number one.