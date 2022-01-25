The Galloping Gourmet said they are excited to announce they be at Black Prong

and open to the public on Tuesday, February 1st.

Located just inside the main entrance of Black Prong Equestrian Village at 450 SE Co Rd 337 in Bronson, the Galloping Gourmet serves creative breakfast and lunch Tuesday-Saturday.

With a fresh and flavorful “Southern Fusion” menu and daily specials, Galloping Gourmet also offers internationally inspired twists on southern dishes.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW

Breakfast is served from 7 AM- 11:00 AM, and lunch is from 11:30 AM – 2 PM. Menus and the online ordering portal can be accessed on the Galloping Gourmet website.

For a quick and easy pick-up, order ahead and take your meal to-go.

Article continued below

When you visit, drive through the main gate at Black Prong and take the first left before

the round-about to reach the designated Galloping Gourmet parking area. If you are out

exploring the Goethe State Forest with your horse and want to stop for lunch, their hitching post makes it easy to secure your horse while you order and eat.

Picnic tables under the shade of oak trees offer plenty of room for outdoor dining, in the winter months, outdoor heaters keep the dining area comfortable.

“Your experience at the Galloping Gourmet will not be standard, run-of-the-mill breakfast and lunch,” said Black Prong General Manger, Michele Markward. “The creative flavor palate that Chef has designed for each dish is unique to itself and gives the consumer an enhanced appreciation for the quality of ingredients used. If you are looking for an everyday cheeseburger, it’s not on the menu. However, the Smoked Beef Brisket Rueben will send your taste buds into overdrive!”

The breakfast menu ranges from savory to sweet, with eight dishes and four sides. The signature Black Prong Breakfast Sandwich comes with 2 eggs cooked to your preference, maple glazed pork belly, cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, and red chili mayo on a soft toasted bun. On the sweet side, the decadent Double Chocolate Brownie Pancakes come served with bourbon barrel-aged maple syrup, fresh raspberries, and whipped cream.

Hot coffee and tea complement the variety of bottled beverages offered, or add a caffeine boost to your morning with a cappuccino or latte.

For lunch choose from 10 delicious sandwiches, three salads, and four sides. The Blackened

Catfish Po Boy Sandwich with fried green tomato, julienne cabbage slaw, crispy seasoned fries, and Duke’s jalapeno mayo is already popular among the Black Prong staff. If you are looking to indulge, try out the BBQ Pulled Pork Grilled Cheese Sandwich with swiss, cheddar, and fontina cheese, sauteed sweet caramelized onions, tomato sweet pepper jam on toasted sourdough.

For a more vegetable-rich lunch, the Salad Nicoise with Portuguese tuna, hard-cooked egg, green beans, sweet red onion, fresh tomato, and Mediterannean olives, or the vegetarian Roasted Vegetables & Spinach Cheese “Steak” Sandwich are excellent options.

“I’m excited about the opening of the Galloping Gourmet,” said Clayton Bratcher, Mayor of

Black Prong Equestrian Village. “Being able to provide a unique dining option to rural Levy

County has been a goal of the company since its acquisition of the property.”

The in-land area of Levy county by the Goethe State Forest has few restaurants for locals to choose from. The majority of the county’s restaurants are located in the coastal town of Cedar Key, or Williston, on the east side of the county. The Galloping Gourmet will provide new delicious flavors to central Levy county, an area with limited dining options.