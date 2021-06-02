Marion County — Motorists can expect temporary lane closures along S.W. 60th Avenue between the intersections of S.W. 95th Street Road and Southwest Highway 200 and S.W. 95th Street Road between the intersections of Southwest Highway 200 and S.W. 60th Avenue, through August 5.

Hartman Civil Construction will be making ramp repairs on the existing sidewalks. Workers and equipment will be located in the County Right-of-Way.

Crews will place barricades, signage, and have flaggers to direct traffic through detours and the work zone while work is being performed.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW

Many of the aforementioned areas have a lot of traffic in the mornings. Drivers should plan accordingly. Drivers should expect delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes, when possible.

Work will primarily be during daytime hours.

Please note that construction schedules may change due to weather or other circumstances, and if this happens, the closure may be rescheduled.

Officials ask that all drivers remember to yield to roadside workers and obey posted speed limits. Speeding fines are doubled in a construction zone.

Use extra caution during rainy weather.