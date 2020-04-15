FHP: MCSO Sgt. charged with careless driving following crash On Sunday, Marion County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Paul Bloom, 47, was driving east on County Road 464 when he rear-ended…

DOH Marion County COVID-19 update OCALA, Fla.— The Florida Department of Health in Marion County (DOH-Marion) has continued heavy activities this week as part of…

Coast Dental delivers an upsetting blow to employees… Special to Ocala Post Employees with Coast Dental say they could not believe their eyes when they received an email…

Marion County update on COVID-19 by zip code Marion County received confirmation of five additional cases of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, today. This brings Marion County’s total…

Hand sanitizer and antifreeze are not the same thing There have been dozens of posts in regards to hand sanitizer(s) and pets. In one post, Judith David, wrote, "PET…

49-year-old accused of sexually assaulting little girl Belleview, Florida -- Belleview Police Department officers arrested Colin Guy, 49, of Ocala on Thursday after he was accused of…

Two Ocala residents die from COVID-19 Two Marion County residents -- an 88-year-old male and a 58-year-old male -- passed away this weekend after contracting COVID-19.…