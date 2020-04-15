Tallahassee — In order to address the financial burden caused by COVID-19, the Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) has issued Emergency Order AHCA 20-002 to temporarily suspend nursing home and Intermediate Care Facility assessment payments for March 2020.
“The mission-critical facilities and staff working around the clock to protect Floridians from COVID-19 deserve relief from financial burdens as they focus on this emergency,” said AHCA Secretary Mary Mayhew. “Nursing homes and Intermediate Care Facilities serve some of Florida’s most vulnerable populations, and these facilities are facing greater staffing demands and requirements for personal protective equipment and other necessary supplies. The Agency for Health Care Administration is committed to ensuring providers have every resource needed to safeguard their residents.”
This emergency order extends the deadlines for March Quality Assessment payments until May 20, 2020. These payment extensions are effective immediately as of April 14, 2020.
No action is necessary from providers to receive the extension.