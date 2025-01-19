Ocala, Florida — A West Port High School Assistant Football Coach was arrested after an investigation found that he had inappropriate relations with a minor.

James Edward Ford III, 43, faces several felony charges including Unlawful Sexual Activity with Certain Minors, Offenses Against Students by an Authority Figure, Travel to Meet a Minor to Engage in Unlawful Sexual Activity, and Use of a Two-way Communication Device to Facility Felony.

According to the arrest affidavit, last week, School Resource Officer Pope was informed of an inappropriate relationship between a student and Ford.

Detective Blanton interviewed the student, who disclosed that she and Ford started communicating via phone and text messages in January 2024. Shortly after, the two began meeting outside of school.

The student said they kissed, including once in a school locker room, and had a sexual encounter in Ford’s vehicle in September 2024.

The student was 16 years old at the time of the encounter.

After developing probable cause, Ford was arrested on January 17, 2025.

Ford was released from custody on Sunday morning, January 19.

If you believe your child had inappropriate contact with Ford, call the Ocala Police Department.