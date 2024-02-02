Crystal River, Florida — Early morning shooting at Norton’s Riverside Bar leaves an employee dead.

According to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 1:25 a.m, deputies responded to a shooting at Norton’s Riverside Bar and Grill in downtown Crystal River.

Upon arrival, deputies located a male, later identified as 26-year-old Edward James Bennis, in the parking lot. He had suffered several gunshot wounds.

Witnesses stated that the suspect, Gabriel Hugh Trainor, 24, had gotten into an altercation with a patron inside the bar that eventually spilled out to the front patio.

Bennis, an employee at Norton’s, verbally attempted to stop the argument,

and Trainor walked outside to his car.

After several minutes, Bennis returned outside and continued to argue with Trainor, who had armed himself with a handgun.

As they continued to argue, Trainor shot Bennis multiple times.

Authorities said despite immediate lifesaving measures, Bennis succumbed to his injuries and died at the scene.

“This is a tragic incident. My condolences go out to the family of Mr. Bennis,” said Sheriff Mike Prendergast. “Unfortunately, arguments too often turn violent when alcohol is involved. Trainor not only made the decision to take another man’s life but also endangered other citizens with his reckless discharge of a firearm. This behavior will not be tolerated in Citrus County, and we will work diligently with our partners in the Fifth Judicial Circuit to ensure Trainor is no longer a danger to our law-abiding citizens.”

Following an interview at the CCSO Emergency Operations Center, Trainor was arrested for Second-Degree Murder and transported to the Citrus County Detention Facility.

He will be held without bond per the bond schedule.