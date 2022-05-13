A 15-year-old Vanguard High School student, identified as Mackenna Rector, was killed in a head-on collision Tuesday morning.

Ocala police say a 56-year-old woman, not identified by name, was driving a Mitsubishi Montero and stopped at the light at the intersection of NE 25th Avenue and 14th street when a Toyota Yaris was driven by a 15-year-old boy went through the intersection and slammed into the Montero.

“The Toyota proceeded through the intersection, crossed over the center into the southbound lanes, and struck the Montero head-on,” said OPD.

Mackenna was a passenger in the Toyota.

Mackenna and the boy were rushed to UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville where Mackenna later died from her injuries.

The boy, who is also a Vanguard student, remains in the hospital.

School officials said Mackenna was a happy, energetic, 10th grader who was loved by many and loved everyone back.

The principal of the school, Christopher Carlisle, said a team of social workers would remain on campus as long as needed while Mackenna’s fellow classmates grieve.

As of May 12, investigators said they are still investigating the crash and have not yet determined who had the green light.