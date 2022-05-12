Ocala – High school students will have a new school choice option this Fall, when Ocali Charter High School (OCHS) opens Wednesday, August 10, 2022, for the 2022-23 academic school year!

Plans include initially opening with a 9th grade level the first year with three classes of approximately 25 students per class. Each year, thereafter, the school will add another grade level until it is at its full capacity of 300 students in 9th-12th grades by 2025.

The parent organization, Clear Choice Academies, Inc. (CCA), which also owns and operates the middle school by the same name, received its charter approval over a year ago, and has been working diligently to provide students a “clear choice” in school choice, “where everyone matters.” Once opened, OCHS will become Marion County’s only charter

high school.

Parents and students are invited to attend an upcoming Parent Night, on May 17, 2022, at 6:30 PM at Ocali Charter Middle School, located at 3233 SE Maricamp Rd, Ste 106 to learn more about the high school, including enrollment options, expectations, and details needed to attend OCHS.

Administrators will be on hand to answer parent and student questions, as well.

Clear Choice Academies will be launching a student recruitment campaign through social media and other media, later this month, and anticipates a full student roster with a waiting list by the time the school opens in August.

The school is also in process of selecting its Principal and securing a permanent building facility. Information will be announced in future press releases, as details are solidified.

Clear Choice Academies, Inc. is a Florida-based, tax-exempt non-profit education provider, located in Ocala, Florida. The organization owns and operates schools of choice, including Ocali Charter Middle & High School. Its mission is to help students reach their greatest potential for academic, emotional, and personal success by combining individual learning

styles, gifts, and talents with a comprehensive curriculum and high-achieving standards in a smaller school environment.

For further information about the organization/school, or to request an interview, please visit www.clearchoiceacademies.com or call 352-264-9940.