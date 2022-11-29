Ocala, Florida — Six Marion County Sheriff’s Office detention deputies are under investigation after an inmate at the Marion County jail died while being subdued.

The officers are being considered “victims” and Sheriff Billy Woods is concealing their identities under Marsy’s Law.

Article continued below

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW

According to reports, Scott Leslie Whitley III, 46, was being held at the jail on charges of resisting arrest and violation of an injunction.

Authorities say while at the jail Whitley was refusing to cooperate and refused to be handcuffed during an inspection of his cell.

Detention deputies used pepper foam and tased Whitley in an attempt to gain control of him.

Authorities say that when those methods failed, six deputies subdued the inmate.

It wasn’t until Whitley was removed from the cell and brought outside that deputies realized he had stopped breathing.

Whitley was taken to AdventHealth Ocala Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

All six deputies were placed on paid leave while FDLE investigates Whitley’s death.