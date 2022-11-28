The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) says they are gathering information for potential new fishing regulations at the Skyway Fishing Pier State Park.

FWC says new regulations could be put into place to protect pelicans and other birds.

Potential rule changes could include prohibiting the possession of hook-and-line gear with more than one hook such as sabiki rigs, and chicken rigs, and prohibiting possession of any multiple hooks such as treble hooks and topwater plug lures.

If the changes take place, anglers would also be limited to three sets of hook-and-line gear per person while fishing within the park.