The Florida Highway Patrol would like all drivers to use caution when traveling in the area of Baseline Road due to a sinkhole.
Southbound lanes are open, however, Northbound lanes on Baseline Road are closed at the railroad crossing at the landfill. Dogwood Road at Baseline is also closed.
Road crews will be in the area.
Environmental and Infrastructure crews will be assessing the damage and will begin repairs as soon as they can. Heavy equipment could be located within the county right-of-way.
Crews will place barricades and signs to direct traffic through the work zones. Travelers should expect delays and use alternate routes when possible. Adverse weather conditions or other unforeseen circumstances may affect schedules.
Power has been restored.
FHP would like to remind travelers to obey the posted speed limit and slow down for road crews.