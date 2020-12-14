The Ocala Poice Department is asking for the public’s help with identifying an armed burglary suspect.
According to OPD, December 13, 2020, at approximately 3:20 A.M., an unknown suspect used an unknown tool to pry open the door and enter the Rural King located at 2999 NW 10th Street, Ocala.
The suspect left no sign of forced entry.
Once inside, the suspect used a hammer to smash a glass case containing firearms.
The suspect then helped himself to three firearms.
- Kimber Micro 9 stainless with rosewood grip
- Kimber Micro 380 stainless with rosewood grip
- Springfield XDS Mod2
OPD stated that the suspect appeared to be wearing fingerless gloves.
At the scene, detectives found a broken bracelet believed to be worn by the suspect.
The bracelet has black beads with yellow crosses. (see photos)
If you have any information in reference to this case please contact Detective S. Daunhauer at 352-368-5407 or sdaunhauer@ocalapd.org.